Revistas : os inovadores e influenciadores

Para quem acompanha o mundo do jornalismo: A Folio publicou sua lista anual de “influenciadores e inovadores” da indústria de revistas. “Welcome to the 2008 FOLIO: 40—the oldest, most comprehensive and most distinguished compilation of its kind. As always, we’ve spent the last year examining the entire industry, as well as a few markets that intersect it, for individuals who best represent an increasingly multifaceted media landscape.” Cada um dos nomes citados mereceu uma pequena matéria. Leia aqui.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.