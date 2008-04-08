Revistas : os inovadores e influenciadores

Ricardo Lombardi
08 Abril 2008 | 06h47
Para quem acompanha o mundo do jornalismo: A Folio publicou sua lista anual de “influenciadores e inovadores” da indústria de revistas. “Welcome to the 2008 FOLIO: 40—the oldest, most comprehensive and most distinguished compilation of its kind. As always, we’ve spent the last year examining the entire industry, as well as a few markets that intersect it, for individuals who best represent an increasingly multifaceted media landscape.” Cada um dos nomes citados mereceu uma pequena matéria. Leia aqui.