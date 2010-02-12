Realidade (hiper) aumentada

Augmented (hyper)Reality: Domestic Robocop from Keiichi Matsuda on Vimeo.

O autor explica:

“The latter half of the 20th century saw the built environment merged with media space, and architecture taking on new roles related to branding, image and consumerism. Augmented reality may recontextualise the functions of consumerism and architecture, and change in the way in which we operate within it.

A film produced for my final year Masters in Architecture, part of a larger project about the social and architectural consequences of new media and augmented reality.”