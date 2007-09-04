"Quem tem medo do Google?"

Sugestão de leitura: “Inside the Googleplex“, que saiu na última Economist. O olho da matéria:”It is rare for a company to dominate its industry while claiming not to be motivated by money. Google does. But it has yet to face a crisis”. Vale gastar um tempo, até para pegar informações para pautas futuras. Boa reportagem para comprar, traduzir e publicar por aqui. Ainda sobre o Google: não conhecia o livro “55 Ways to Have Fun With Google” e coloco o link aqui para quem quiser dar uma olhada. A descrição, na Amazon: “You probably use Google everyday, but do you know… the Google Snake Game? Googledromes? Memecodes? Googlesport? The Google Calculator? Googlepark and Google Weddings? Google hacking, fighting and rhyming? In this book, you’ll find Google-related games, oddities, cartoons, tips, stories and everything else that’s fun. Reading it, you won’t be the same searcher as before! No programming skills needed.” Parece bacana.

