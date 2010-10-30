Publicidade negativa pode ter efeito positivo

Sugestão de leitura: a matéria “Good News, Bad News“, de Rob Walker, publicada na mais recente edição da revista do New York Times. O texto responde à uma questão: publicidade negativa pode ajudar? Uma pesquisa diz que sim. “O ato de apresentar algo a um público maior — mesmo que seja para dizer que aquilo não presta — aumenta a chance de que mais pessoas desse público desejem aquilo“. Um trecho, no original:

“What’s the real impact of such a P.R. misstep? Marketing and business experts constantly warn about the dangers of ending up on the wrong side of public opinion, particularly in the age of social media, when gripes and mockery seem to explode overnight. Then again, there’s the old cliché that there’s no such thing as bad publicity — better that people are talking about your brand than not, period. Jonah Berger, a marketing professor at the Wharton School, was interested in these contradictory views and recently published research in which he and his colleagues Alan T. Sorensen and Scott J. Rasmussen (both of Stanford University) tried to determine which argument wins in the real world. “Can negative publicity actually have a positive effect?” they ask in the article published this month in the journal Marketing Science.