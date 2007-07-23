David Remnick, editor-chefe da New Yorker desde 1998, escreveu na última edição da revista uma longa reportagem sobre o político israelense Avraham Burg. A matéria foi apurada em Jerusalém. Burg causou polêmica em Israel ao dar uma entrevista para o Ha’ aretz, quando divulgava seu livro “Deafeating Hitler”. Escreve Remnick: “Burg warns that an increasingly large and ardent sector of Israeli society disdains political democracy. He describes the country in its current state as Holocaust-obsessed, militaristic, xenophobic, and, like Germany in the nineteen-thirties, vulnerable to an extremist minority.” Vale tanto pelo tema quanto pelo texto do autor de “Dentro da Floresta”.

