Os vinhos e o aquecimento global

Muito boa esta reportagem que o Washington Post fez na França, mostrando que os produtores de vinho estão na vanguarda quando o assunto é enfrentar os efeitos do aquecimento global. O aumento da temperatura em todo o mundo está fazendo com que as colheitas aconteçam cada vez mais cedo, o que acaba mudando o gosto dos vinhos e prejudicando os produtores. Valeria traduzir e publicar por aqui. Um trecho interessante: “In the hot Mediterranean vineyards — the first to feel the effects of longer, drier summers — vintners are harvesting grapes at night to protect the fragile fruit at the critical picking stage. Growers in Spain, Italy and southern France are buying land at higher terrains for future vineyards. Some champagne producers in northern France — whose grapes were ready for harvest in August, earlier than in any year on record — are eyeing properties in southern England, the current beneficiary of planet warming.” Para mim é novidade que a Inglaterra estaria se beneficiando com o aquecimento global. Bom, é um tema que renderá boas pautas.

