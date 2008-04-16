Os perigos do Botox

Uma matéria sobre o Botox que pode interessar a muita gente. Foi publicada pela Newsweek. No mínimo, acende a luz amarela dos usuários. Um trecho: “In a reversal of the usual sequence in science, researchers have discovered, after millions of people have received the drug, something fundamental about how Botox can act. Contrary to what turned up in preclinical testing, botulinum toxin can travel along neurons from the injection site into the brain, at least in lab animals”. Leia aqui.

