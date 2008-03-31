Cultura
Ricardo Lombardi
blogs
Ricardo Lombardi
Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
As informações e opiniões formadas neste blog são de responsabilidade única do autor.

Os perdedores

Ricardo Lombardi

31 Março 2008 | 06h34

Muito bem sacada esta reportagem do Guardian, “The white house losers“. No calor da disputa presidencial entre Hillary e Obama (falando apenas do lado democrata, claro), o jornal foi atrás das histórias dos candidatos perdedores do passado: “What is it like to devote two hard years to running for the White House – and then fail? Ed Pilkington talks to former presidential candidates about the shattering loss, the humiliation and the elite club they call the Misery Circle”.


Continuar lendo
Siga o Estadão

publicidade

publicidade