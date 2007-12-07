Cultura
Os livros do ano da "The Economist"

07 Dezembro 2007

Chegou a vez da revista The Economist soltar a lista dos melhores livros do ano: “History, politics, music, business, biography, memoir, letters and fiction. There is something for everyone in this round-up of the year’s best books”. Gostei deste aqui: “The Cigarette Century: The Rise, Fall, and Deadly Persistence of the Product that Defined America“, de Allan M. Brandt. Diz a matéria:”As recently as the late 1990s cigarettes killed more Americans than AIDS, car accidents, alcohol, murder, suicide, illegal drugs and fire. Nevertheless, the industry survived. This is the first full and convincing account of how it did so.”

