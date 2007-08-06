Os interrogatórios secretos da C.I.A.

Sugestão de leitura: uma longa reportagem de Jane Mayer, na New Yorker desta semana, mostra como funciona o programa de interrogatórios da C.I.A. Um trecho: “The Bush Administration has gone to great lengths to keep secret the treatment of the hundred or so “high-value detainees” whom the C.I.A. has confined, at one point or another, since September 11th. The program has been extraordinarily “compartmentalized,” in the nomenclature of the intelligence world. By design, there has been virtually no access for outsiders to the C.I.A.’s prisoners. The utter isolation of these detainees has been described as essential to America’s national security.” Valeria traduzir e publicar no Brasil.