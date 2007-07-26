Os chefs vão ao cinema

O recurso é meio batido, mas é legal ver como foi realizado. O Washington Post exibiu para chefs de cozinha o filme “Sem Reservas”, uma comédia romântica em que a atriz Catherine Zeta-Jones interpreta uma chef. E, claro, pediu a opinião deles. O filme estréia amanhã nos Estados Unidos e dia 10 de agosto no Brasil. Se interessar, dá tempo de fazer igual com os chefs daqui. A matéria lembra que a temporada tem outros filmes que usam a gastronomia como tema: “This summer, food takes the spotlight in two of Hollywood biggest releases, plus a popular indie flick. Pixar’s “Ratatouille” tells the tale of an ambitious rat who dreams of being a chef, while “No Reservations,” which opens Friday, shows how food can bring two very different people together. “Waitress,” meanwhile, casts pie as a key player in the story of an abused wife searching for liberation. Critics have proclaimed this the summer of food love: the triumph of supertasters over the Applebee’s crowd. But what do the chefs think?”.

