Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
Os benefícios de um cochilo

Ricardo Lombardi

30 Abril 2008 | 07h04

No Washington Post, uma matéria sobre os benefícios da siesta. Eu apóio. Dormir 20 minutos após o almoço recarrega as energias. Um trecho: “Experiments conducted by Matthew A. Tucker of Harvard Medical School suggest that a 45-minute nap can enhance the ability to perform tasks relying upon memory. And Dimitrios Trichopoulos, also at Harvard, has found that among a sample of 23,000 adult Greeks, habitual nappers were 30 percent less likely to die of heart disease.”


