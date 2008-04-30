Os benefícios de um cochilo

No Washington Post, uma matéria sobre os benefícios da siesta. Eu apóio. Dormir 20 minutos após o almoço recarrega as energias. Um trecho: “Experiments conducted by Matthew A. Tucker of Harvard Medical School suggest that a 45-minute nap can enhance the ability to perform tasks relying upon memory. And Dimitrios Trichopoulos, also at Harvard, has found that among a sample of 23,000 adult Greeks, habitual nappers were 30 percent less likely to die of heart disease.”

