Os arquivos de Orson Welles

Um sugestão para o plantão de sábado, porque ninguém é de ferro: o documentário Orson Welles: The One-Man Band (1995, 90min.), de Vassili Silovic. Para realizar o projeto, o diretor teve acesso aos até então intocados arquivos do criador de “Cidadão Kane”. Essencial para quem gosta de bom cinema. Veja o que a Variety falou, na ocasião do lançamento: “For Orson Welles buffs, The One-Man Band will be the most exciting experience in years. It consists almost entirely of Welles-directed material that has never been seen before except by a tiny group of insiders. Here are scenes from almost all the legendary uncompleted Welles films. Director Silovic and his crew have done a grand job in bringing some of this incredibly rare material to light, and have achieved a truly fascinating and well-constructed tribute to the master.”

Ah, eu achei o trabalho de Silovic no site UbuWeb. Se você gosta de filmes, videoarte, etc e tal, dá uma olhada lá quando tiver um tempo. O acervo deles é gigante.

