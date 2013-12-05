Os 100 melhores livros de 2013, segundo o “New York Times”

É aquela tradicional lista dos editores do New York Times — muito útil para quem gosta de gastar uma pequena fortuna na Amazon. Eu encomendei três (esses abaixo, todos da lista de não-ficção). A lista completa está neste link.

“(…)

THE SMARTEST KIDS IN THE WORLD: And How They Got That Way. By Amanda Ripley. (Simon & Schuster, $28.) A look at countries that are outeducating us — Finland, South Korea, Poland — through the eyes of American high school students abroad.

MANSON: The Life and Times of Charles Manson. By Jeff Guinn. (Simon & Schuster, $27.50.) Guinn’s tour de force examines Manson’s rise and fall, the 1960s music industry and the decade’s bizarre ambience.

THE CANCER CHRONICLES: Unlocking Medicine’s Deepest Mystery. By George Johnson. (Knopf, $27.95.) Johnson’s fascinating look at cancer reveals certain profound truths about life itself.

(…)”