Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
As informações e opiniões formadas neste blog são de responsabilidade única do autor.

Os 100 livros do ano, segundo os editores do “New York Times”

Ricardo Lombardi

28 Novembro 2012 | 10h39

A tradicional (e esperada) lista dos 100 melhores livros do ano, escolhidos pelos editores do New York Times. Vale a pena olhar e encomendar vários pela Amazon (é sempre um bom presente para si mesmo). Algumas  escolhas de não-ficção da lista pescadas por mim — há muitas outras:

THE FOLLY OF FOOLS: The Logic of Deceit and Self-Deception in Human LifeBy Robert Trivers. (Basic Books, $28.) An intriguing argument that deceit is a beneficial evolutionary “deep feature” of life.

HOW CHILDREN SUCCEED: Grit, Curiosity, and the Hidden Power of CharacterBy Paul Tough. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $27.) Noncognitive skills like persistence and self-control are more crucial to success than sheer brainpower, Tough maintains.


IRON CURTAIN: The Crushing of Eastern Europe, 1944-1956By Anne Applebaum. (Doubleday, $35.) An overwhelming and convincing account of the Soviet push to colonize Eastern Europe after World War II.

SAUL STEINBERG: A BiographyBy Deirdre Bair. (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday, $40.)A gripping and revelatory biography of the eminent cartoonist.

WHY BE HAPPY WHEN YOU COULD BE NORMAL? By Jeanette Winterson. (Grove, $25.) Winterson’s unconventional and winning memoir wrings humor from adversity as it describes her upbringing by a wildly deranged mother.

