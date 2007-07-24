O verdadeiro "deadline"

Coloco este texto aqui mais pelo interesse jornalístico: a editora de obituários da revista The Economist escreve sobre o seu dia-a-dia. Muito bom: “In this strange age―where we fear death from left-behind back-packs and parked cars, and where we watch the deaths of strangers on the evening news but shrink from attending the deaths of our friends―obituarists have the easier cases. I deal generally with natural mortality in lives full of years and doings. But whether death comes slowly and privately, or randomly and publicly, its cause is not what most interests me. The vital question is, what next?”.

