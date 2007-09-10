O "USA Today" faz 25 anos

Ele já foi chamado de “McPaper”, uma alusão ao seu jeitão “fast food” de noticiar os fatos; e muitos disseram que um jornal superficial, com textos mais curtos e muitos gráficos, não teria futuro. O fato é que o USA Today completa 25 anos no sábado. “USA Today was successful because it respected what people cared about,” disse Ken Paulson, editor do jornal. “There was a lot of criticism of USA Today for giving people what they wanted instead of what they needed, but is there a news organization today that isn’t trying very hard to deliver what people want?”. Vale uma reflexão sobre o tema. Leia a matéria completa aqui. (O Chicago Tribune pede cadastro; é grátis)

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.