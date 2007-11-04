O silenciador de celulares

O tipo de assunto que repercute: matéria sobre um aparelhinho que silencia os celulares que estão próximos a você. Genial, vou comprar. “As cellphone use has skyrocketed, making it hard to avoid hearing half a conversation in many public places, a small but growing band of rebels is turning to a blunt countermeasure: the cellphone jammer, a gadget that renders nearby mobile devices impotent. The technology is not new, but overseas exporters of jammers say demand is rising and they are sending hundreds of them a month into the United States — prompting scrutiny from federal regulators and new concern last week from the cellphone industry.” A matéria explica que o brinquedinho é ilegal.

