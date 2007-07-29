O retorno do DeLorean

Novidade boa para os fãs de carros que viveram a adolescência nos anos 80: o DeLorean voltará. O Los Angeles Times dá a notícia: “Botkin had to grow up and buy his dream car himself. He drives a restored DeLorean modeled after the one that served as a time machine in the 1980s blockbuster “Back to the Future.”He also manages a repair and refurbishing shop in Garden Grove that’s affiliated with DeLorean Motor Co. (Texas), a suburban Houston company that rebuilds DeLoreans and is laying plans to bring the car back into limited production.” Pauta legal para quem escreve sobre automóveis.

