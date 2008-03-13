O que US$ 5500 podem comprar

Bom, todo mundo já sabe que o governador de Nova York (foto) se meteu numa enrascada: contratou o serviço de uma agência de prostitutas de luxo e foi pego, renunciou e coisa e tal. Um dos detalhes que chamou a atenção foi o preço cobrado pelas garotas da agência: até US$ 5500 a hora. Esse valor inspirou um artigo publicado pelo Washington Post, “What $5,500 an Hour Buys“. Um trecho: “I suspect that what makes a prostitute worth $5,500 an hour is that she costs $5,500 an hour. The value here doesn’t dictate the price. The price, rather, dictates the value. These women are available only to the wealthy; the ability to hire them, like the ability to live on Fifth Avenue overlooking Central Park, means that you’ve made it. And even if your hour turns out to be a bit disappointing, that’s okay, because $5,500 doesn’t really mean anything to you — which just means you’ve really made it.”

