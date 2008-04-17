Interessante este texto que eu recebi, via Physorg.com. Apresenta um trabalho científico que pode repercutir, o “paradoxo do vício em drogas”. Fala sobre o problema do ponto de vista da evolução. “From chocolate and caffeine to nicotine and cocaine, many of our most addictive foods and drugs come from plant toxins. Considering that plants originally developed these toxins to deter herbivorous predators, it’s ironic that humans and other mammals don’t merely tolerate the toxins, but can crave them and even develop dependencies on them.” Leia aqui “Researchers stumped by drug addiction paradox“.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.