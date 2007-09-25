O oponente do Czar

Não é sempre que o editor-chefe da New Yorker, David Remnick, consegue tempo para escrever. Esta semana a revista publica uma reportagem dele sobre Gary Kasparov (foto), o ex-campeão mundial de xadrez. Ex-correspondente do Washington Post na antiga União Soviética, Remnick voltou à Moscou para escrever sobre o atual momento de Kasparov na política. Opositor ferrenho do presidente Putin, ele é o líder da Frente Cívica Unida e membro da coalizão opositora “A Outra Rússia”. A matéria é longa, mas valeria alguém comprar os direitos e publicar aqui no Brasil (caberia bem na Piauí ou em algum dos jornalões). Um trecho: “When I asked Kasparov if he feared for his life, he nodded gravely and said, ‘I do. The only thing I can try to do is reduce my risk. I can’t avoid the risk altogether. They watch everything I do in Moscow, or when I travel to places like Murmansk or Voronezh or Vladimir. I don’t eat or drink at places I’m not familiar with. I avoid flying with Aeroflot’—the Russian national airline. ‘It doesn’t help in the end if they really decide to go after you. But, if they did, it would be really messy. And not just because of the bodyguards. There would be a huge risk for the Kremlin if anything happens to me, God forbid, because the blood would be on Putin’s hands. It’s not that they have an allergy to blood, but it creates a bad image, or makes it worse than it already is.’”

