O novo narcisismo

Uma sugestão de leitura: para os que usam ou se interessam pelo Orkut, MySpace e por outros sites de relacionamento, vale olhar o texto “Virtual Friendship and the New Narcissism“, de Christine Rosen, publicado na The New Atlantic. Algumas questões apresentadas pela autora: “Does this technology, with its constant demands to collect (friends and status), and perform (by marketing ourselves), in some ways undermine our ability to attain what it promises—a surer sense of who we are and where we belong? The Delphic oracle’s guidance was know thyself. Today, in the world of online social networks, the oracle’s advice might be show thyself.”

