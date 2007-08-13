Cultura
O novo livro de William Gibson

13 Agosto 2007 | 08h35

William Gibson, autor de “Neuromancer” e criador do termo “cyberspace” está lançando um novo livro. O Observer foi entrevistá-lo. Boa matéria para traduzir, até porque deve ser lançado por aqui logo mais. “The present has recently caught up with William Gibson. The great prophet of the digital future, who not only coined the word ‘cyberspace’ in his debut novel Neuromancer in 1984, but imagined its implications and went a long way to suggesting its YouTube and MySpace culture, has stopped looking forwards. ‘The future is already here,’ he is fond of suggesting. ‘It is just not evenly distributed.'”

