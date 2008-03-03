O novo homem da Rússia

Uma sugestão de leitura: na edição da New Yorker que chega às bancas hoje, o editor-chefe David Remnick escreve sobre Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev, o novo presidente da Rússia. Um trecho: “Practices yoga. Swims each morning and evening. Big fan of seventies schlock bands. ‘I’ve loved hard rock since my school days,’ he told an interviewer not long ago. ‘Today, for example, I can boast that I have the entire collection of Deep Purple.’ And, if you’re still curious, Medvedev keeps an aquarium in his office at the Kremlin. He alone is permitted to feed the fish.” Na mesma edição, um longo perfil de Michelle Obama, mulher do pré-candidato democrata Barack Obama.

