O novo design do Orkut

Para quem não sabia (como eu), informo aqui: as páginas do Orkut ganharam um novo design. Aqui, o anúncio oficial no blog do site de relacionamento. E aqui, um post mostrando como a sua página ficou. É, ficou mais elegante, mas é mais um ajuste de “leiaute” do que qualquer coisa: “In the new design, many of the edges have been rounded off for a smoother look. The custom, more playful first letter in Orkut style has been removed. The top bar, displayed in Portuguese here (Orkut is very popular in Brazil), wraps up some of the main functionality and integrates a search box. The three tabs social, professional, and personal moved a little bit lower, and look more traditionally tab-like than before. The blue and cyan color tones got a little bit more fresh and lighter, and there’s some additional shades and gradients throughout the page as well.”