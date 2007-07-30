O negócio das biografias

Numa época em que se discute a carpintaria das biografias (autorizadas ou não) e a liberdade de expressão, é interessante ler o texto “Lives of Others – The Biography Business“, de Louis Menand, que foi publicado na edição desta semana da New Yorker. Começa assim: “At a time when instruments for recording and disseminating information about people’s intimate behavior are cheap and easy to use, and when newspapers and magazines and television programs and Web sites purvey that kind of information without restraint, and when even ordinary people apparently can’t do enough to tell the world everything about themselves, a defense of the professional biographer’s right to pry does not seem something that civilization stands in dire need of. Just in case, though, two such defenses have recently been published”. No fundo, escreve Menand, o que todo mundo quer é controlar a narrativa. Valeria traduzir e publicar aqui no Brasil.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.