O mundo grego

Ricardo Lombardi
07 Novembro 2007 | 08h11
Quem gosta da cultura grega deve visitar a página do Elpenor. Vale uma olhada e uma nota. Veja um trecho da descrição do site, com alguns links interessantes: “Elpenor is built around a Bilingual Anthology of all periods of Greek literature, including downloadable versions of Plato, Aristotle, Physis Library (Creation of the World), and the New Testament. Language pages feature free Lessons in Ancient Greek, starting from the Greek alphabet, continuing with Homer and combining grammar and syntax with an attempt to understand the value of the texts and of language itself for our life today.” Muito bom, muito útil.