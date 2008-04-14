O mundo dos elevadores

É típico da New Yorker: escolher um tema que está sempre presente na vida das pessoas mas sobre o qual quase ninguém fala. É o caso do texto “Up and Then Down — The Lives of Elevators“, sobre elevadores, publicada na mais recente edição, que chega às bancas hoje. “Ask a vertical-transportation-industry professional to recall an episode of an elevator in free fall—the cab plummeting in the shaftway, frayed rope ends trailing in the dark—and he will say that he can think of only one”, escreve o repórter. Mais adiante, ele informa: “Still, elevator lore has its share of horrors: strandings, manglings, fires, drownings, decapitations. An estimated two hundred people were killed in elevators at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001—some probably in free-fall plunges, but many by fire, smoke, or entrapment and subsequent structural collapse. The elevator industry likes to insist that, short of airplane rammings, most accidents are the result of human error, of passengers or workers doing things they should not.” Neste link, um vídeo gravado por câmeras de segurança mostra um personagem da reportagem que ficou preso no elevador por 41 horas. Parece um trabalho de arte.

