O mundo de Lucian Freud

Muito boa esta matéria da revista do Telegraph, sobre o pintor Lucian Freud. Como ele escolhe seus modelos? Como ele trabalha? E como é posar para um quadro dele? “For Freud it is crucial that his sitter should be what the Italians call simpatico. He is fastidious and discerning about people. (…) As the example of this picture shows, Freud is likely to spend a prolonged period in the company of the model, the most important ingredient in his working environment”. Valeria traduzir.

PS: Dei uma pesquisada e vi que no dia 16 de dezembro o MoMA inaugura uma exposição de águas-forte de Freud.

