O mundo de Beckham

Todo mundo já deu essa história, mas caso alguém não tenha visto, reproduzo nota que o New York Times publicou em sua edição de hoje:

“David Beckham has recently expanded his soccer empire to include Brazil. Cabo São Roque, a new luxury resort to be located 20 miles north of Natal, the capital of Rio Grande do Norte, will feature “David Beckham World of Sport,” a professional training center with eight soccer fields — six grass and two AstroTurf — accommodations for both individuals and entire teams, and a multipurpose stadium that will seat up to 10,000 people (Brazil will be host of the World Cup in 2014). Mr. Beckham, right, will also open his third soccer academy there, which will offer a scholarship program for Brazilian children. The resort will have a 3,500-acre beachfront, three hotels, 1,350 residences, indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, a gym and child-care facilities. The resort and the sports complex are expected to open in 2010.”