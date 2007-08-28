Cultura
Ricardo Lombardi
O mundo da prótese animal

28 Agosto 2007 | 06h37

Boa esta pauta publicada pela Time, sobre próteses para animais, uma realidade da medicina veterinária contemporânea. Valeria noticiar por aqui, já que muitos leitores têm bichos com necessidades especiais. Um trecho: “With the help of some fancy new prosthetics, a cutting-edge subset of veterinary surgeons is learning how to transform lifeless pieces of metal and plastic into working feet, legs, tails, and even (nonworking) dog testicles. The animals regain the ability to live like healthy creatures, something the surgeons find rewarding enough”.

