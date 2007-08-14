O mito, a matemática e o sexo

“Everyone knows men are promiscuous by nature. It’s part of the genetic strategy that evolved to help men spread their genes far and wide. The strategy is different for a woman, who has to go through so much just to have a baby and then nurture it. She is genetically programmed to want just one man who will stick with her and help raise their children (…) But there is just one problem, mathematicians say. It is logically impossible for heterosexual men to have more partners on average than heterosexual women. Those survey results cannot be correct.” Interessante o texto de Gina Kolata para o suplemento Week in Review, do New York Times. Rende uma pauta.