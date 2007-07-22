O melhor remédio

Um personagem interessante para uma entrevista: Robert Previne, professor de psicologia e neurociência na Universidade de Maryland e especialista em risadas há mais de uma década. É certamente um bom tema para tempos sombrios como os de hoje. E dá leitura. A revista Discover fez uma matéria com ele. Veja um trecho: “As his research progressed, Provine began to suspect that laughter was in fact about something else—not humor or gags or incongruity but our social interactions. He found support for this assumption in a study that had already been conducted, one analyzing people’s laughing patterns in social and solitary contexts. “You’re 30 times more likely to laugh when you’re with other people than you are when you’re alone—if you don’t count simulated social environments like laugh tracks on television,” Provine says. Think how rarely you’ll laugh out loud at a funny passage in a book but how quick you’ll be to give a friendly laugh when greeting an old acquaintance”.

