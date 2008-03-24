O mapa da cerveja

Para quem gosta de cerveja, bares e pubs, recomendo o “The Beer Mapping Project“. Leia um trecho do “About Us”: “If you like beer and you like maps, then you may have found the right place. Beermapping.com is a project by someone who likes knowing exactly where he is and how far he needs to go for good beer. At this point, there is only one individual working on the code that is making the Beer Mapping Project function. But that one person is supported by many friendly craft beer lovers who offer suggestions for new maps and they help by submitting new locations, adding new reviews, uploading pictures for locations or contributing to the forums.”

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.