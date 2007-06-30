O lado negro da web 2.0

Interessante (e polêmica) a tese do inglês Andrew Keen no livro The Cult of the Amateur – How Today’s Internet Is Killing Our Culture, um lançamento da Doubleday. Os críticos se dividiram, mas o fato é que o tema chama a atenção de muita gente. Aqui uma resenha do Times de Londres. Vale uma entrevista com o autor. O assunto rende e Keen sabe vender seu peixe. Um trecho do capítulo 1:

“The Web 2.0 revolution has peddled the promise of bringing more truth to more people—more depth of information, more global perspective, more unbiased opinion from dispassionate observers. But this is all a smokescreen. What the Web 2.0 revolution is really delivering is superficial observations of the world around us rather than deep analysis, shrill opinion rather than considered judgment. The information business is being transformed by the Internet into the sheer noise of a hundred million bloggers all simultaneously talking about themselves.”