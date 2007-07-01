O jornalismo e a Wikipedia

Longa reportagem de Jonathan Dee, colaborador da revista do NYT, conta como a Wikipedia se transformou na principal fonte do jornalismo diário americano. O trecho abaixo é interessante e pode inspirar uma boa reflexão sobre o assunto, mas reserve um tempo para ler a matéria completa.

“Just as the Internet has accelerated most incarnations of what we mean by the word “information,” so it has sped up what we mean when we employ the very term “encyclopedia.” For centuries, an encyclopedia was synonymous with a fixed, archival idea about the retrievability of information from the past. But Wikipedia’s notion of the past has enlarged to include things that haven’t even stopped happening yet. Increasingly, it has become a go-to source not just for reference material but for real-time breaking news — to the point where, following the mass murder at Virginia Tech, one newspaper in Virginia praised Wikipedia as a crucial source of detailed information.”