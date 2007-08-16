Cultura
Ricardo Lombardi
blogs
Ricardo Lombardi
Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
As informações e opiniões formadas neste blog são de responsabilidade única do autor.

O jornal do futuro

Ricardo Lombardi

16 Agosto 2007 | 06h27

Tim Rutten, que escreve sobre mídia no Los Angeles Times, imagina como será o jornal do futuro. “The odds are it will be a hybrid publication in which an online edition that’s focused mainly on breaking news and service works in tandem with a print edition whose staples are analysis, context and opinion,” escreve Rutten. “The former almost surely will have a lot more video and interactivity than it does today; the latter will have to be much more thoughtful and far more intensely and carefully edited.”

Continuar lendo
Siga o Estadão

publicidade

publicidade