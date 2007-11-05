O jeito Google de treinar pessoas

A Newsweek acompanhou um grupo de jovens talentos do Google numa viagem de treinamento que a empresa incluiu em seu programa de RH. “Halfway through the two-year program, the associate product managers (APMs) travel to foreign Google offices to network with fellow employees, learn about regional markets and soak up local culture. Newsweek tagged along on this year’s trip, a marathon 16-day visit to four cities. Traveling with the APMs provided a rare look into Google itself—its management philosophy, its values and its attempts to maintain its vision in the face of tremendous growth.” Leia a matéria completa.

