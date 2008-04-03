O jargão das artes plásticas

Um tema interessante para o mundo da cultura, abordado por um dos blogueiros da Time, Richard Lacayo. Por que alguns textos informativos de exposições de arte contemporânea, mesmo dos catálogos, são tão complicados? O autor menciona um desses cartazes que estão afixados na parede da Bienal do Whitney Museum, em Nova York. Lá vai o texto do curador:

“Many of the projects presented in the exhibition explore fluid communication structures and systems of exchange that index larger social, political and economic contexts, often aiming to invert the more object-oriented operations of the art market. Recurring concerns involve a nuanced investigation of social, domestic and public space and its translation into form — primarly sculptural, but also photographic and cinematic.”

Dá uma discussão. Lacayo argumenta, dizendo que os curadores escrevem uns para os outros: “(..) bad writing is just insider talk. It’s not directed to the public at all, but pitched to the coterie of other curators and academics who use jargon to signal to one another their initiation into the world of…. jargon.” Ele menciona, também, o post de um outro blog: “A prosa impenetrável do Whitney Museum“. Na foto, trabalho de John Baldessari.