O Japão do século 19

No ano em que se comemora no Brasil o centenário da imigração japonesa, vale olhar as fotos do Japão do século 19 feitas por Felice Beato (1825 – 1908): fotos de lugares, fotos de pessoas. Sobre o fotógrafo: “Although not the very first to photograph in Japan—the first studios opened in the late 1850s—Beato was the first to work extensively in the country. He ran a studio in Yokohama from 1863 to 1877. After leaving the country in 1884, he opened a furniture and curio business in Burma. Beato’s residence in Japan coincided with a period of rapid modernization during the Meiji period, 1868–1912.”

