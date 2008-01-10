Uma sugestão: a palestra do monge Matthieu Ricard, conhecido como “o homem mais feliz do mundo”. Aqui um resumo que eu peguei no site do TED: “What is happiness, and how can we all get some? Buddhist monk, photographer and author Matthieu Ricard has devoted his life to these questions, and his answer is influenced by his faith as well as by his scientific turn of mind: We can train our minds in habits of happiness. Interwoven with his talk are stunning photographs of the Himalayas and of his spiritual community.” Assista aqui.

