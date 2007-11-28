Cultura
Ricardo Lombardi
Ricardo Lombardi
O glamour do vestido preto

Ricardo Lombardi

28 Novembro 2007 | 08h48

Sugestão de pauta para quem escreve sobre moda: o livro “The Black Dress“, de Valerie Steele. A autora é diretora do museu do Fashion Institute of Technology. Rende uma boa entrevista. Palavra dos editores: “Glamorous or modest, seductive or practical, chic and versatile, elegant, powerful, modern, and never out of style, the black dress has been the foundation of a woman’s wardrobe for centuries. The allure of the black dress has captured the imagination of generations of couturiers and artists and served as the signature of society’s most enviably dressed women.”


