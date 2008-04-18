O futuro dos jornais (de novo)

Sei que para muitos é um assunto maçante, mas como vários jornalistas e estudantes de jornalismo passam por aqui, posto mais um texto que fala do “futuro dos jornais impressos”. Este é de um colunista de negócios do Washington Post. Um trecho: “Right now, many newspapers are trying to cut their way to success by not only reducing the number of employees but also reducing the size, scope and quality of their news product. Space for national and international news is shrinking; news services and columnists are being dropped; coverage of business or religion or the arts is reduced or nearly eliminated. This strategy is silly on two levels.” Vale olhar.

