O fim dos latidos matinais

Muito legal esta matéria sobre uns gadgets que neutralizam comportamentos anti-sociais. De todos, para mim o melhor é um aparelho que cala a boca do cachorro do vizinho (aliás, ele está latindo agora. Ô animalzinho impertinente). Mas tem mais invenções do tipo. Leia a reportagem completa aqui. Um trecho: “Some products, like the “Outdoor Bark Control Birdhouse,” which aims to quiet loud dogs, came about by accident. Though the technology has been around for five years, the manufacturer (…) initially sold it as an indoor training tool for pet owners. But the company says it began getting requests from customers for an outdoor version that could be used on annoying neighborhood dogs. When a market analysis showed 60% of consumers would welcome a covert way to shut up somebody else’s canine, the company decided to proceed.” Se você não estiver com paciência para ler, aqui tem uma galeria de fotos com legendas e coisa e tal.