O fim da psicanálise

26 Novembro 2007 | 08h15

A psicanálise está morrendo? Uma matéria publicada no New York Times joga luz sobre o tema. Um trecho: “A new report by the American Psychoanalytic Association has found that while psychoanalysis — or what purports to be psychoanalysis — is alive and well in literature, film, history and just about every other subject in the humanities, psychology departments and textbooks treat it as “desiccated and dead,” a historical artifact instead of “an ongoing movement and a living, evolving process.”” Leia aqui.


