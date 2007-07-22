O debate nos EUA sobre o Iraque

Muito bom o artigo “Iraq hasn’t even begun”, de Timothy Garton Ash, publicado pelo Los Angeles Times. Algum jornal daqui poderia traduzir. Um trechinho: “The U.S. has probably not yet fully woken up to the appalling fact that, after a long period in which the first motto of its military was “no more Vietnams,” it faces another Vietnam. There are many important differences, but the basic result is similar: The mightiest military in the world fails to achieve its strategic goals and is, in the end, politically defeated by an economically and technologically inferior adversary. “

