O amor nos tempos do SMS

Muito bom este texto em primeira pessoa publicado pelo Washington Post. Pode inspirar alguma pauta. A autora conta que tinha um namorado que adorava se comunicar por meio de mensagens de texto, usando o celular. “He never wanted to talk, but he always wanted to text”, conta. “Looking back, I see that relationship as the embodiment of how technology is slowly killing romance. It’s draining the courting out of courtship. And frankly, I’m ready to hit “delete” on the whole thing.” É o espírito do tempo, claro.

