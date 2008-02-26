O almoço pode ser grátis

Muito boa a reportagem “Free! Why $0.00 Is the Future of Business“, publicada na edição da revista Wired. Um trecho que diz respeito às empresas de mídia (mas a matéria é muito mais abrangente): “A decade and a half into the great online experiment, the last debates over free versus pay online are ending. In 2007 The New York Times went free; this year, so will much of The Wall Street Journal. (The remaining fee-based parts, new owner Rupert Murdoch announced, will be “really special … and, sorry to tell you, probably more expensive.” This calls to mind one version of Stewart Brand’s original aphorism from 1984: ‘Information wants to be free. Information also wants to be expensive … That tension will not go away.’)”

