Sugestão: um documentário (só a chamada) sobre drogas que eu pesquei no site da BBC com o seguinte título: “O álcool é pior que o ecstasy?” . “A trip to the highs and lows of the UK’s 20 most dangerous drugs.” Um trecho da sinopse: “Recent research has analysed the link between the harmful effects of drugs relative to their current classification by law with some startling conclusions. Perhaps most startling of all is that alcohol, solvents and tobacco (all unclassified drugs) are rated more dangerous than ecstasy, 4-MTA and LSD (all class A drugs). If the current ABC system is retained, alcohol would be rated a class A drug and tobacco class B.” Valeria pedir uma cópia ou a liberação de uma senha. Pode inspirar uma boa pauta.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.